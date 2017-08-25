Nwodo urges Fed Govt to initiate dialogue on restructuring

Former National Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo on Thursday, called on the Federal Government to set up machinery for dialogue over demands for the restructuring of the country.

Nwodo made the call in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

According to him, restructuring is the most topical issue in the country now, noting that it is beginning to take its consolidated position.

“Therefore, it is timely that the Federal Government encourages dialogue in order to detonate the way that the discussion seems to be going in certain quarters,’’ he said.

Nwodo said there was need for an environment that would enable various ethnic nationalities in Nigeria to be would be allowed to discuss freely on the terms of their participation in the country.

He said that the call for restructuring should not be misconstrued to be what would affect the unity of the country.

“We have come to a point where it is acceptable to most people that, we should remain united as a country.

‘’The issue at stake is how we can have a fair and equitable country that we all can claim as our own.

“This matter has been in the front burner for a long time and it is about time we discuss it so that it does not slide beyond what we can control.

According to Nwodo, the call for restructuring of the country is aimed at addressing some perceived issues of injustice in various parts of Nigeria.

“So, I think that these issues cannot be permanently swept under the carpet.

“It is time to sit down eyeball to eyeball and discuss these issues to the satisfaction of every component of this country so that we can have a stronger federation that we can all buy into.”

Nwodo advocated a federation that the citizens could contribute to its prospects.