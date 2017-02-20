NYSC rules out corps members to troubled areas in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Coordinator of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Hajiya Rahmatu Sanda, says NYSC will not send corps members to “troubled areas” in the state.

Sanda told newsmen in Gusau that one of the major concerns of the NYSC was to protect corps members.

￼“We don’t send corps members to those areas with security implications. We only send them to those areas where there is no security challenge.

She commended security agencies in the state for their support and cooperation, particularly in the areas of security coverage.

Sanda said that In spite of the security challenges in the state, “we have not recorded any problem or casualty to any of our corps members”.

She urged serving corps members in the state to be security conscious, cooperate with security agencies and report any security situation to them for immediate action.

Sanda also urged them to always cooperate and respect the culture, values and religion of their respective host communities.