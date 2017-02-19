LATEST NEWS
Ogunjobi, Ladipo, Ikpea rate Phoenix Cup high

Posted by: The Citizen in Sport February 19, 2017


IMG_20170219_114632
Former Secretary General of Nigeria Football Federation NFF, Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi, President General Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, and National Chairman of NFSC, Reverend Samuel Ikpea, have given the organization and standard of play at the just-concluded Phoenix Ekiti State Secondary Schools Cup a pass mark.
The trio who were guests of honour at the finals played on Friday at the Kayode Oluyemi Stadium were praised the idea of hosting the tournament aimed at reviving School Sports in Ekiti State.
“I must commend the brains behind the tourney, I’m impressed with the standard of play and I think Ekiti State and Nigeria is blessed with abundant talents,” Ogunjobi said.
Dr. Ladipo in his words noted; “With what I saw in the finals, I want to believe the future is bright for Nigeria football, the players spotted in the tournament I will advice they should be properly harnessed and most especially Godwin Festus (the tourney Top Scorer and MVP) his talent will be useful for our national teams in the future.”
Reverend Ikpea stated that the NFSC has gone beyond supporting the National teams alone that they are doing everything possible to support grassroots football development.
“From a professional angle, we’ve gone beyond supporting the National teams alone, we want to encourage and develop football from the grassroot because government cannot do it alone, I congratulate Phoenix Athletic Sports Limited for the tournament success,” he said.
Football administrators that graced the finals included Assistant Technical Director of Nigeria Football Federation, Siji Olagunju; Executive Secretary of Nigeria Nationwide League One, Olusola Ogunnowo; NFF staff Tolu Abe, among others.

