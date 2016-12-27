Ohanaeze: Nwodo is Enugu State choice for President-General, says Ugwuanyi

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday explained that the choice of the former minister of information, Chief Nnia Nwodo for the post of president general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo was a collective decision of the stakeholders of the state across political divide.

Gov. Ugwuanyi further explained that when he was informed that the position was zoned to Enugu State, he called a meeting of the stakeholders of the state where it was decided that it will be zoned to Nsukka. He said that the decision was based on the fact that Enugu West senatorial district had taken a shot at the post while Enugu East senatorial district is currently occupying the state leadership of the pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

The governor who spoke at the civic reception in his honour by the people of Imilike in Udenu Local Government Area of the state in recognition of his remarkable achievements in good governance and infrastructural development, said that the stakeholders unanimously nominated Chief Nwodo for the post after due consultation, adding that unlike in the past the people of the state are happy with the selection process.

“The choice of Chief Nnia Nwodo for the post of President General of the Ohaneze Ndigbo is the choice of Enugu State, not my personal choice”, Ugwuanyi said.

Gov. Ugwuanyi thanked the people of Imilike for the honour and support, and urged them to remember him in prayers for God to continue to order his steps in the right direction.

While reassuring the people of Enugu state of his commitment to equitable development of the entire state, the governor used the opportunity to preached peace, love and togetherness.

Earlier in his sermon, the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Bishop Godfrey Onah told the governor that the reception was to appreciate his good work in the community in particular and the State in general and to also encourage him to render more selfless service to humanity.

The Bishop assured the governor of the support and prayers of the people of the community and charged him to remain committed to his Christian faith.