Olubadan distances self from coronation of new Obas

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has said he has no hand whatsoever in the proposed coronation of High Chiefs slated for Sunday (today) at Mapo Hall by Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State.

Ajimobi, last Friday, presented letters of conferment of obaship titles to 30 out of the 32 obas recommended by the Justice Akintunde Boade (rtd) led Judicial Panel of Enquiry on the review of 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

The Boade-led panel had on August 18 submitted its report recommending 11 Olubadan High Chiefs and 21 Baales to wear beaded crown in Ibadan.

Olubadan had kicked against the review, saying he was not in support of it.

In a statement issued yesterday by Mr Adeola Oloko, Director, Media and Public Affairs to Olubadan, Oba Adetunji said the assertion in some quarters that he would be the father of the day at the occasion, did not enjoy his blessing.

“I have said it for the umpteenth time that I am opposed to the chieftaincy review and its recommendations as the process for such exercise has not been followed. Therefore, as being advertised in some media houses, l cannot see how, I could possibly play a fatherly role in an exercise that I have not endorsed.

“Besides, as the father of Ibadan indigenes irrespective of political and ideological persuasion, I cannot attend an occasion where local government executives of one political party have been sending text messages to the party members in Ibadan land to mobilise for the event as if it is a political rally,” Adetunji said.

The monarch said he considered any conferment of crowns on anybody as an exercise in futility until otherwise reversed.

Adetunji said that it was going to be contemptuous for anybody to attend that programme as there are two suits that are yet to be determined before the court.