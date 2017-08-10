Online publishers elect new leaders, Dotun emerges President, Maureen, Nmodu as Vice President, Secretary

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has elected the publisher of The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo as its President to run its affairs for the next two years.

Dotun was until his election on Wednesday, at the GOCOP Annual General Meeting held at Adna Hotel in Ikeja GRA, Lagos, was the pioneer Secretary General of the Guild.

The new President is taking over from the Editor-In-Chief of PREMIUM TIMES, Muskiliu Mojeed, who has been acting President, as the pioneer President, Malachy Agbo secured political appointment in his Enugu State.

In the election conducted by the electoral committee headed by Mr. Ibe, Ms. Maureen Chigbo, the pioneer Treasurer, clinched the position of Vice President.

Similarly, Danlami Nmodu, publisher of Newsdiary online polled 10 votes to defeat his closest rival for the post of Secretary General while Collins Edomaruse became Assistant Secretary.

Ms Janet Afolabi was elected Treasurer even as Segun Adeleye got elected as Financial Secretary. The post of Publicity Secretary was retained by the pioneer holder, Olumide Iyanda.

Meanwhile, all is set for the National Conference scheduled to be held today, Thursday, in Ikeja GRA, with many governors, ministers, business community and others expected to attend.