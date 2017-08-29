Oseloka Obaze wins Anambra PDP governorship ticket

A former Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Mr. Oseloka Obaze, has won the primary election of Peoples Democratic Party in Anambra State for the November 18 governorship poll.

Obaze polled 672 to defeat his closest rival, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, who scored 190.

The CEO of Capital Oil, Dr. Ifeanyi Uba, came third in the poll with 94 votes.

Two votes were invalid, while a total of 958 delegates were accredited for the poll.

A former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah; and other contestants such as Linda Ikpeazu and John Emeka had, before the commencement of accreditation of delegates, backed out of the exercise.

While announcing his withdrawal from the contest, Emeka cited irregularities in the party’s delegates’ list.

Dr. Dave Umahi announced the results, declaring Oseloka Obaze the winner of the poll.

Obaze served as the SSG to the Anambra State Government from 2012 to 2015 under former governor Peter Obi and the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano.

He was former Nigerian Foreign Service Officer and a United Nations official.

In his speech, Ifeanyi Uba commended the security operatives for the peaceful conduct of the poll.

He alleged that the delegates’ list was given to the aspirants two days to the poll, describing it as too late for some of the aspirants to campaign.

He alleged irregularities in the exercises, claiming that the list was doctored from what was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

While still protesting , the Umahi committee walked out on him. Uba later addressed the press and said he would go to court to challenge the result of the exercise.