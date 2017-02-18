LATEST NEWS
God told me to go through rituals for my installation – Oba Tejuoso - Security guard, tailor win N4m in Diamond Bank promo - With zero budget, we built Effyzzie Group into global music brand — Yemi Alade’s manager - How I became a polygamist – Jide Kosoko - At home, my wife’s decision is final - Ramsey Nouah - Enugu Rangers, IfeanyiUbah FC, Wikki Tourists face African foes in CAF competitions - Appeal Court verdict: We're reaching out to party’s organs – PDP BoT Chairman ...Sheriff won’t lead our party, says Fayose - Osinbajo aborts trip to Ondo over poor weather - Police deploy tracking machines in Lagos, Rivers to check kidnapping - Gov. Ugwuanyi takes proactive measures against fire outbreak

Osinbajo aborts trip to Ondo over poor weather

Posted by: The Citizen in Headlines, Latest News February 18, 2017 0


Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday rescheduled his visit to Ondo State due to poor weather conditions.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo was already air-borne on Friday morning when weather reports indicated dusty haze and very poor visibility at the Akure Airport and other alternative airports nearby.

The presidential jet, the statement said, therefore had to return to Abuja following which the weather condition was closely monitored until about 2:30pm, when it became abundantly clear that the situation would not change in time for the Acting President to achieve the purposes of the visit.

The visit has therefore been rescheduled for Monday, the 20th of February, 2017.

The trip had been set-up in continuation of his tour of the oil-producing communities which earlier took the Acting President  to Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Imo States.

The Presidency has also extended apologies to the State Governor, the Governor-elect, traditional rulers and the generality of the people of Ondo State who had been awaiting the Acting President’s visit.

Meanwhile, the inability of the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to commission projects executed by Ondo State Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko as previously arranged caused despair in the state yesterday.

Osinbajo was expected to commission the International Events Centre (The Dome) a project executed by Governor Mimiko but he did not show up in the state.

Many residents of the state who had expected that Osinbajo would personally commission the project waited endlessly.

The absence of the acting president however prompted the state government to refix the date of the commissioning of the project for Monday, February 20.

The state government had earlier prepared for the number two citizen as security agencies were stationed in different parts of Akure, the state capital.

The event initially slated for 10am had several people in attendance, waiting impatiently until the Governor later announced that the commissioning could not hold any longer.

Governor Mimiko however appealed to the people, stressing that the Acting President would be around again on Monday for the commissioning.

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.