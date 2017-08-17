Osinbajo assigns portfolios to two new ministers

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, assigned portfolios to the two new ministers who were recently confirmed by the Senate.

They are Stephen Ocheni and Suleiman Hassan. While Mr Ocheni is now the Minister of State For Labour, Mr Hassan was sworn in as the second minister of state in the Ministry Of Power, Works and Housing.

Mr Ocheni hails from Kogi State and replaces the late James Ocholi who died in a car crash last year.

Mr Hassan, who is from Gombe State, takes the place of Amina Mohammed who is now serving as deputy secretary general of the United Nations. Mrs Mohammed was, however, the Minister of the Environment before leaving for the U.N.

The Acting President has also sworn in 15 permanent secretaries in the federal civil service.