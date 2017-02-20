Osinbajo denies controversial N250m VP gatehouse contract

Acting President, has dissociated himself from the controversial N250 million contract to build a gate house at his official residence.

He said that the present state of Aguda House which is the official residence of the Vice President of Nigeria located within the precinct of the presidential Villa, Abuja was fit and befitting for human habitation.

He remarked that he is contented with the house, stressing that report about any expenditure on the project by him was misleading.

Osinbajo through a statement from his office on Sunday stated that the project was not initiated by him or the present government under President Muhammadu Buhari and as such did not make any budgetary provision for it in the 2016 and 2017 budget estimates.

He insisted that the project was contemplated and executed by the immediate past administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The statement added that the federal government was still in the valley of decision about what to do with the 14 buildings that littered the compound.

The statement read thus: “For the umpteenth time, we like to clarify that the proposed plan of the immediate past administration to build a new official residence for the occupant of the Office of the Vice President, including the controversial gatehouse preceded this administration.

“The project which started in 2010, was initiated and funded by the immediate past administration but had never featured in the two budget proposals of the Buhari administration: neither in the 2016 nor the 2017 spending plans.

“Any suggestion therefore that this project benefits our administration or that it reflects our spending style or preferences is not only misleading but blatantly false.

“Besides, the incumbent Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has said publicly that he considers Aguda House, which he currently occupies, a befitting official residence for the Vice President and sufficient for his needs.

“While the project is now about 85% complete, the Federal Government, in the circumstances, will decide at the appropriate time what is the best use for the 14 buildings already on the project site.”