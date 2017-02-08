Osinbajo, Okorocha, Emir Sanusi in closed door meeting at Aso Villa

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday met with Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi II and Imo State Governor, Chief Rochas Okorocha at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Though they came at separate times, both of them met behind closed doors.

When approached by the State House Correspondent to speak on his mission to the Villa, Sanusi however declined saying simply “you can just report that I came to the Villa.”

It will be recalled that Sanusi had been very critical of President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies one of which was the decision to borrow $30 billion from external sources.

He had also consistently spoken out on the illiteracy of Northern Nigeria, asking the stakeholders to convert mosques to schools.

Also, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State was seen leaving the office of the Acting President.

He also didn’t speak with re