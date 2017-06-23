Osinbajo orders military to end Taraba violence

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has ordered the deployment of an extra military battalion to end the violent attacks that have left many people dead in a number of communities in Taraba State.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Akande said the directive followed an emergency meeting Osinbajo had with top security chiefs and the state Governor, Darius Ishaku, on the attacks.

He said the Acting President also ordered police reinforcements and a deployment of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to the affected areas.

“Equally, the Acting President has ordered the provision of relief materials to be delivered to the affected communities in Toffi, Mayo Daga, Mayo Sina, Tamiya, Kwara-Kwara, Tungan Lugere, Timjire, Nguroje and other villages in the hinterlands of Mambilla Plateau.

“The Federal Government has also put in motion long time solutions including mediation between opposing groups in the communal conflict,” Akande added.

He further quoted Osinbajo as condoling with the victims of the attacks, adding that perpetrators would be brought to book.