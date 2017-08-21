Our stand to boycott Anambra election not lifted – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday said it has not shifted its stand to ensure the boycott of Anambra State governorship election.

Consequently, the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday stormed Ekwulobia to sensitise the people on why elections should not be allowed in Anambra or Biafraland.

His visit brought the entire area to a halt for about two hours.

Speaking to Daily Sun on the visit, IPOB’s Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful said: “Our mission to Ekwulobia is to sensitise Biafrans on why it is necessary to boycott Anambra election and other subsequent elections in Biafranland and to tell the world that election boycott stands.

“It is also to refute rumours going round that our leader, Kanu has withdrawn the order IPOB gave against Anambra gubernatorial election on November 18, 2017.

“IPOB’s order of no election remains, unless Nigeria gives us date for referendum, we are not calling for war.

“We are not in Ekwulobia today to play politics, but to show the world how serious and determined we are towards the restoration of Biafra independence.

“There will be no election in Biafraland, no retreat, no surrender, because we have taken it as a point of duty to restore Biafra without war.

“Anybody or group calling for war is doing that at his or her own detriment. We are calling on the United Nations and other relevant human rights organisations across the globe to prevail on Nigeria to give us date for referendum, to ascertain whether the people of Biafra want to stay in Nigeria or not.

“IPOB, under Nnamdi Kanu is a peaceful and ordained movement that is bent on the restoration of Biafra independence.

“We are not fighting for our personal gain, we are only interested in Biafra restoration or nothing, IPOB will boycott election in Anambra State.”