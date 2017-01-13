Over 30 million youths unemployed in Nigeria – NBRRI

The Director-General, Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI), Prof Danladi Matawal says over 30 million youths are unemployed in Nigeria and do not have means of livelihood.

￼Prof. Matawal stated this during the inauguration of a skills acquisition centre built by a former member of House of Representatives, Mr. Abiodun Akinlade in Agosasa, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Matawal, who was represented by Engr. Suleman Adeyinka, commended Akinlade over the establishment of skills acquisition in Ogun state.

Prof. Matawal expressed optimism that the new skills acquisition centre would create job opportunities and enhance entrepreneurship.

He however, stressed the need for effective and efficient youth empowerment programmes and strategies with a view to reducing unemployment.

He said “Statistically, Nigeria has a youth population of about 67 million, aged between 15 and 35 years. 42 percent of these young people don’t have means of livelihood while only about 20 percent have more than secondary certificate.

“These figures reveal that majority of the youths in our country find it difficult to make ends meet,” he said.

In his remarks, a former House of Representatives member, Hon. Abiodun Akinlade, expressed concern over the deplorable state of roads in Ogun West Senatorial District of the state.

Akinlade, who represented Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency for 12 years, said the skills acquisition centre, when fully operational, would provide training opportunities for over 200 people annually.

“I have three of this project; two are still under construction in Owode and Ilaro. I call on our amiable governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, and local governments to partner with us in making this centre a centre of excellence,” he added.