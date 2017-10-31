Oyo Assembly suspends plenary over death of ex-lawmaker

The Oyo State House of Assembly suspended Tuesday’s plenary in honour of one of its ex-members, Hon Waliu Adekunle Ganiyu, who died on Monday.

Ganiyu, an articulate lawmaker during the 7th Assembly fondly known as “Ere”, died after a brief illness.

He represented Atiba State Constituency under the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, between 2011 and 2015. Ganiyu served as Chairman House Committee on Works and Transport.

The deceased was buried on Monday in his hometown, Oyo, according to Islamic rites.

Members of the Assembly paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased. Mr Muideen Olagunju (Accord/Oyo East/Oyo West) said that Ganiyu’s legacy would continue to linger in the people’s memory.

“I know him very well; we were together in Action Congress before I moved to Accord.

“His legacy will continue to be in the people’s mind, May his soul rest in peace.

“The postponement of plenary is normal.

“We have to understand that a good number of the present assembly members, including the honourable Speaker, were together with him in the 7th Assembly. “We will all attend the third-day prayers for him,” he said