Oyo earmarks N5.6bn for schools’ infrastructural devt

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State says N5.6 billion has been set aside for infrastructural development across the schools in Oyo State.

The governor made the disclosure while inaugurating the constituency projects facilitated by Hon Olugbenga Ojoawo (APC-Ibarapa Central/North Federal Constituency).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the constituency which comprises five towns, namely: Igboora, Idere, Ayete, Tapa and Igangan has two local governments and a Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The projects inaugurated were blocks of classrooms at Igboora High School, Ayelogun Grammar School, Ayete Grammar School, Tapa Community High School and Oke Aako High School, Igangan.

Other projects inaugurated were Modern Solar Borehole at Idere, Tapa and Igangan as well as Solar Street Lights across the constituency.

Ajimobi, who was represented by Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela, the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, said the effort of government was to solve the infrastructural deficit at the schools.

“In the entire South-Western region of the country, the state has the highest number of primary and secondary schools.

“Some of our initiatives like the School Governing Board (SGB) model constituted across the 628 secondary schools in the state were aimed at solving the problem of infrastructural deficit.

“ We are confident that all schools in the state would within the next 12 months wear new look with our efforts coupled with that from associations and well-meaning individuals like Ojoawo,’’ he said.

He commended Ojoawo for his efforts, describing it as a demonstration of what the state government has been preaching in the state.

The governor pointed out that the issue of education was a collective responsibility.

Ojoawo in his speech stated that the effort was in consideration of

the vital role of education as key factors in the development of societies.

The lawmaker, who was represented by his Special Adviser, Mrs Yejide Olarinde, said the projects were aimed at addressing critical educational infrastructure, adding the challenges were enormous for

students, parents and government.

“We have sought the intervention of the Federal Government and APC through Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to reconstruct, modernise and provide decent, standard and quality classrooms that is conducive for learning,’’ he said.

According to him, “Teacher’s complaint of bad school environment or obsolete school facilities are gradually fading out.

“School enrolments and punctuality are on the rise through our free shuttle buses across the constituency.

“Our next phase is scholarship, modern laboratories, stepping up extracurricular activities to discover great talents, effective libraries and computer based centres for technological advancement as

necessities for economic diversification and self-reliance,’’ he said.

The lawmaker promised not to relent in touching lives and giving succour to future generations for extensive positive impacts.

Mr Adefisoye Adegeye, the Oyo South Senatorial Chairman of APC and commended the lawmaker for his giant strides.

Adegeye described Ojoawo as a worthy representative of both the constituency and the party, urging others to emulate him.

He said that the constituency has not had it so good, saying the lawmaker expended N6million annually on fuelling the three free shuttle buses across the constituency.