Ozubulu killing: Osinbajo sends five ministers to Anambra

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday sent a five-man Federal Government delegation to Anambra State to condole with the government and people of the state over last Sunday’s attack on worshippers at the St. Philips Catholic Church in Ofufe-Amakwa, Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Saturday.

According to Akande, the delegation was made up of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige; Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jibril; and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka.

The ministers, who visited the community on Saturday, presented a condolence letter from Osinbajo to Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano.

In the letter, the Acting President commiserated with families of the victims and the community on the death of their loved ones.

Osinbajo noted that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari remained undeterred and would continue to use all available resources to ensure adequate security of lives and property in Anambra and across the entire country.

He said he had instructed law enforcement agencies to bring perpetrators of the crime to book without any delay.