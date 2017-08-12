Ozubulu killing: Osinbajo sends five ministers to Anambra

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, is sending a five-man Federal Government delegation to Anambra State to visit and condole with the government and people of the state over last Sunday’s attack on worshippers at the St. Philips Catholic Church in Ofufe-Amakwa, Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Saturday.

According to Akande, the delegation is made up of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige; Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jibril; and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka.

He said during the visit, the delegation would present a condolence letter from the Acting President to the state governor, Willie Obiano.

He added that Osinbajo, in the letter, extended commiserations to the families, friends of the victims and the Ozubulu community on the death of their sons and daughters and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured still in the hospital.

He further quoted the Acting President as condemning the attack which has brought sorrow to many innocent families and, has rightly provoked widespread condemnation.

“Such barbaric act constitutes an affront to our common humanity, and challenges, but will not overwhelm our collective resolve to rid our communities of all forms of violent crimes and criminality,” Akande quoted from Osinbajo’s letter to the governor.

The Acting President said the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari remained undeterred and would continually commit to deploying all available resources towards ensuring adequate security of lives and property in Anambra State and across the entire country.

Osinbajo said he had instructed law enforcement agencies to bring perpetrators of the crime to justice without any delay.

He said he would remain engaged with Obiano, the police authorities and other security agencies to ensure that the lives and property of citizens of the state and all Nigerians are well protected anywhere they may live.