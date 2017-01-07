Patience Jonathan: We had warrant to search home of former First Lady – Police

The Nigeria Police have finally spoken on the Wednesday’s search conducted on the Maitama, Abuja family home of former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan.

It will be recalled that about twenty police personnel were said to have carried out a search on the said building, wherein three cheque books were said to have been taken away.

Breaking the silence Friday, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Don Awunah, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said the action was in support of the Federal Government’s Asset Recovery Agent.

He further explained that the search was legal, as the officers were armed with a valid and duly signed Search Warrant.

“The Police were supporting the Federal Government Asset Recovery Agent.

“They (officers) were armed with a search warrant, duly endorsed,” Awunah said.

According to him, four big security safes were seen open during the search, even as two bullet-proof cars were said to be parked within the residence.