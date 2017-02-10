PDP agrees to work with other opposition parties to tackle APC

As part of its strategies for the 2019 general election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reached a working agreement with some opposition political parties to jointly challenge poor governance and dictatorship by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The aligning parties also re-opened the debate over the validity of the 2014 National Conference as an instrument for genuine national peace and stability by resolving to pursue and ensure its implementation.

At a meeting held last Wednesday night in Abuja under the platform of the United Forum Democrats, the political parties among which are the PDP, Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alliance for Democracy (AD) and the Accord Party, resolved to jointly develop a blueprint for good governance that would lift the suffering and traumatised Nigerians out of the present situation in the shortest possible time.

In a communique issued at the end of the alliance talks and signed by Prof. Jerry Gana, the parties resolved to broaden the base of the opposition so as to constitute an alternative reliable political option for the people.

The parties also resolved to jointly fight to checkmate any bias action by the electoral and security umpires and to ensure that they act strictly within the dictates and ethics of their profession.

“That we shall stand united and steadfastly work together in the interest of the vast majority of our people who are now suffering and traumatised by the visionless and dictatorial antics of the government of the day.

“That we shall constitute ourselves into an effective, responsible and fearless watchdog, by mutual agreement broaden the base of the opposition so as to constitute an alternative reliable political option for our people and will therefore ensure that henceforth, the electoral and security umpires act strictly within the dictates and ethics of their profession.

“That as a positive reaction to the above listed failures of the present regime, and to give hope to all our people, this forum shall work out in detail, in a joint memoranda, a list of basic fundamental requirements necessary for a descent and healthy society that our people eminently deserve and we will jointly endorse those requirements and commit to working assiduously to achieving them in the shortest possible time

“We the United Forum of Democrats uphold the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference and are resolved to work earnestly for its full implementation.

“That we shall work together henceforth in all upcoming elections as we approach 2019 to ensure we enthrone genuine democracy, good governance, respect for the rule of law and put an end to the reign of civilian dictatorship.

“That we are committed going forward to work for the establishment at the centre and in many states as possible people-oriented participatory governments that will entrench the values, ideals and cherished principles of the United Forum of Democrats,” the Communique said.