PDP begs NASS to impeach Buhari over Babachir, Oke

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the National Assembly (NASS) to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over the way he handled the cases involving former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mr. Ayo Oke.

The party accused the President of double standard.

Spokesperson for the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Adeyeye, while reacting to the sacking of the two government officials, described the action of the President as a slap on the wrist of Nigerians.

He said, “The statement on the sack of Babachir Lawal, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Ayo Oke, the former Director-General of Nigerian Intelligence Agency is a slap on the face (sic) of Nigerians.

”It is an insult to the-collective intelligence of our people who have waited patiently for the President’s reaction on the humongous act of corruption by two of his principal aides and this is totally unacceptable.”

Adeyeye said that the party had earlier disagreed with the setting up of the panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to look into the corruption allegations against the two government officials.

He said such cases were better handled by either the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission or the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission.

He said, “First and foremost, we had disagreed with the President last year when he decided to setup the panel headed by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to investigate the matter because we thought that was the wrong course of action to take.