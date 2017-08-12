PDP extends Markafi-led Caretaker Committee’s tenure

The just concluded Non-Elective National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja has extended the tenure of the party’s national caretaker committee.

The tenure of the committee, which is headed by Senator Ahmed Makarfi ended today.

However, the convention extended its tenure by four months, saying that this would enable it to settle down and organise an elective national convention of the party later in the year.

With this extension, the tenure of the committee is expected to end on December 12, 2017.