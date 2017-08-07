PDP kicks as Kano Assembly flouts court order

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the leadership of the Kano State House of Assembly of impunity and recklessness for flouting a Supreme Court judgment.

The court, in a July 12 judgment, sacked an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, Hayatu Sallau (Kura/Garun Mallam constituency), from the House of Assembly.

The judgment was an affirmation of a November 27, 2015, judgment of the Court of Appeal, which sacked Sallau.

Consequently, the Supreme Court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw Sallau’s Certificate of Return and issue same to Abdullahi Mohammed of the PDP.

It also ordered Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly to swear in Mohammed.

But the Speaker has ignored the verdict by refusing to swear in the PDP legislator-elect.

A statement yesterday by PDP’s spokesman Dayo Adeyeye said INEC had complied with the judgment by issuing a Certificate of Return to Abdullahi Mohammed.

The statement reads: “From the judgment of the Supreme Court, it is clear that the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly is under obligation to swear in Abdullahi Muhammed of the PDP without delay.

“However, 26 days after the judgment, and more than two weeks after INEC issued his Certificate of Return, the Speaker is yet to comply with the court judgment.

“In a lawless and barbaric display of impunity, the Speaker has refused to swear in our candidate. We call on the governor of Kano State, federal attorney general, and well meaning Nigerians, to prevail on the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly to obey the rule of law and perform his constitutional duty by swearing in Abdullahi Mohammed without further delay.”

The party vowed to explore all available legal options to bring the Speaker to book for violating the constitution.