PDP raises caretaker committees for Ogun, Borno, Kebbi

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday raised caretaker committees to run the affairs of the party in Ogun, Borno and Kebbi States.

Alhaji Abdulahi Wali was announced as chairman for Kebbi, while Abdulmalik Mahmud heads the committee for Borno.

Mr. Tunde Odanye will lead the Ogun State chapter of the party.

Inaugurating the committees on Wednesday, the Chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, assured members and defectors of equal rights in the party.

He said the reconciliation window would remain open to aggrieved members at all times.

The three states were among the eight chapters whose executive committees were dissolved at the party’s August 12 convention.

Makarfi, who said time constraint informed the decision to set up the caretaker committees, added that the party had recorded success in setting up caretaker committees in some of the affected states.

He said: “We don’t have luxury of time. We won’t allow circumstances to hold us back. We called both sides. You can’t force everybody to come. We thank all those that came.

“Those who genuinely repent and give in to the party will be given equal chance in the party. As we move, we remain flexible and accommodating.

“We have not closed the door of reconciliation and we will never close the door. We will create level playing field for everybody.”

He attributed the dissolution of the affected state executives to divisions and unwholesome practices by some groups and individuals within the states.