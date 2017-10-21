Peter Okoye drops new single after P-Square breakup

Peter Okoye a.k.a Mr. P of defunct P-Square has released a new song titled ‘Cool it down’.

Mr P, who is one-half of the now defunct duo P-square and self acclaimed “established upcoming act”, has come out fully with his new single to prove to his fans and critics alike that he can actually hold his own in the vocal world.

The multi talented artiste reconciled his top notch dance steps with his singing in this particular song and delivered to our listening ears a very beautiful love song.

See video below: