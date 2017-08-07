Pipeline security: FG to engage 10,000 youths

The Federal Government has concluded arrangement to engage 10,000 youths from the oil bearing communities for oil pipeline surveillance and security in the Niger Delta.

The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, and Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh, made the comment during a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

Boroh stated also that those who abducted the students of the Lagos State Model School who demanded to be included in the Amnesty Programme as a condition for the release of the kids would form part of those that would be engaged for securing the nation’s pipeline in the Niger Delta.

He explained that the engagement of the youths of the region for pipeline surveillance and security was part of the Strategic Work Plan for the Niger Delta region which was designed to engage youths from the oil bearing communities.

He explained that the nine Delta States had forwarded some of the names of the affected youths to the Amnesty Office and the Presidential Villa which would be collated for the next inter ministerial meeting on the Niger Delta.

Boroh explained that a good number of the youth were taking to crime because of lack of employment opportunities which he said was a thing of concern to the government.

He said, “The Presidential Amnesty Programme is responsible for interacting with nine state governments including Ondo State and we are aware of what is happening there. They (kidnappers) are also part of those that will benefit from the Federal Government inclusive principle in ensuring that the youths of the region are adequately accommodated in the areas of inclusiveness.

“Inclusiveness means what do we do in ensuring that the youths from the oil bearing communities are engaged adequately in the oil business. It could be pipeline surveillance, it could be part of the modular refinery initiative. All these things will go a long way to engaging the youths. While most of the youths have taken it beyond the normal approach is because they are not adequately employed.