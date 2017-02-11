Police arraign Nollywood producer, Seun Egbegbe, on multiple fraud charges

Movie producer and director, Seun Egbegbe, was on Friday arraigned by men of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) of Lagos State Police Command, Panti-Yaba, before a Lagos Federal High Court, on 36 counts charge of fraud.

He was arraigned alongside his accomplice, Oyekan Ayomide.

In the charge marked FHC/L/40c/2017, filed before the court by the SCIID’s head of legal department, Mr. Effiong Asuquo, the two suspected fraudsters were alleged to have between 2016 and February 2, 2017, defrauded the BDC Operators at various places in Lagos State to the tune of N40.647 million; $29, 800,00 USD; and £4, 815 United Kingdom Pounds Sterling.

The two accused persons were Slammed with 36 counts charge bordering on conspiracy and fraud.

The offences according to the prosecutor, Mr. Anyigor Innocent, are contrary to sections 8 and 1(1)(a)(B)(3) of Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006, and punishable under section 1(1) of the same Act.

Among the BDC operators allegedly defrauded by the alleged fraudsters include: Issa Adamu, Mohammed Sanni, Jubril Ado, Hassan Amodu, Bala Mohammed, Sanni Hassan, Abdullahi Mumuni, Suraju Garuba, Mutairu Shuaibu, Sanusi Muhammad, Kabiru Jubril.

Others includes: Barowo Abdullahi, Yahu, Abubakar Musa, Abdullahi Babatunde, Nasir Musa, Umaru Haruna, Umaru Sanni, Mohammed Bello, Mohammed Alli, Abdulrazaq Sanni, Tairu Musa, Sulaiman Sheu, Amadu Abda and Dauda Ibrahim.

Count one of the charge against the two alleged fraudsters reads: “that you Olajide Oluwaseun Karrem and Oyekan ayomide, on or about 2nd February, 2017, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court by false pretence and intent to defraud conspired among yourselves to obtain the sum of N2. 450, 000 million; £3000 Pounds Sterling from one Alhaji Isa Adamu, and therefore committed an offence contrary to Section 8 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences, and punishable under the same Act.)”.

The two accused pleaded not guilty to all the counts charge.

Upon their non guilty plea, the prosecutor, Mr. Anyigor, urged the court to remand them in Prison’s custody pending trial.

But their lawyer, A. O. Gbadamoshi, pleaded with the Court to give date for the hearing of his Clients’ bail applications. He informed the court that he his yet to file the application.

Consequently, the presiding judge, Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo, ordered that the two accused persons be remanded in Prison’s custody, while adjourned the matter till March 10, for trial.