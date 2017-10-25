Police arrest Reggae musician, Victor Essiet

A Reggae musician, Victor Essiet popularly known as ‘Mandator’, was yesterday allegedly arrested by some armed policemen, after leaving the premises of an Ikeja Magistrate Court, Lagos.

It was gathered that the musician was arrested after he was acquitted and discharged of a criminal charge.

Mandator’s lawyer, Charles Lambo, while speaking to journalists said the musician was arrested while going home after he had attended a court proceeding.

Lambo said: “Mandator was in the Magistrate Court One, early this morning, to attend a criminal matter between him and one complainant, Morris Etim, who had filed a suit in which Mandator was accused of obtaining some amount of money by false pretence.

“But at the proceedings this morning, the court discharged and acquitted him of the allegation. It was while on his way home that some men suspected to be Policemen, fully armed ordered his car to stop and he was arrested and up till now, no one know where he has been taken to”.

The lawyer also said: “In spite of the fact that the case between his client (Mandator) and Etim is still in court, there have been series of threats from him that he will ensure that he use every available force to destabilise and run down Mandator”.