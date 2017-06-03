Police arrest suspected killer of Enugu deputy governor’s orderly

An allegedly killed the Enugu Deputy Governor’s orderly, Sgt. Helen Sunday has been apprehended by the police while attempting to flee.

The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement on Friday in Enugu, said that the fleeing member of the group was arrested on May 27 in Lagos State.

The orderly was killed in Enugu on May 9 by a group of armed men while on her way home from work.

The police had on May 10 stormed the group’s hideout and engaged the suspects in a gun duel.

Two people suspected to be members of the group were arrested while others escaped.

The police said the deceased’s Infinix smartphone, amongst other items, was recovered from the hideout after the shootout.

Amaraizu said the anti-kidnapping unit of the command arrested the suspect via a well-coordinated operation.

He said police operatives trailed the suspect to a hideout at Apapa in Lagos State, where he was allegedly receiving treatment.

“It is believed that the treatment was for bullet wounds sustained on May 10 when a shoot-out ensued between members of the armed group and police at Lomalinda and Amorji Nike areas of Enugu.

“On that day, two of the gang members were fatally injured and apprehended while others believed to have been hit by bullets escaped,’’ he said. -NAN.