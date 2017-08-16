Police suspend special promotion exercise

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday announced the suspension of special promotion of officers following alleged case of fraud and payment for promotions.

The commission has also set up a committee to investigate the payment for promotion allegations.

The Committee, which has Justice Olufunlola Adekeye as chairman, has two weeks to submit its report.

Chairman of Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Isah Misau, had alleged that some officers paid to get promoted in the Nigeria Police Force. The allegation made the Commission to put on hold all special promotions forwarded to it by the leadership of the Nigerian Police Force.

Chairman of the PSC, Mike Okiro, yesterday, at a media briefing in Abuja to clarify issues relating to the allegations, announced that guidelines for promotion has been sent to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris. Contrary to claims that some people paid the commission about N2.5 million for promotion, he maintained that the commission does not unilaterally award special promotion.

Okiro said: “Following the recent avalanche of disparaging reports, comments and allegations revolving around special promotion, most of which are baseless, unfounded and malicious, the commission has taken a decision to put on hold all recommendations for special promotion until further notice.

“When the list of special promotion came, we found out that some juniors were picked over seniors, and that is why we put it on hold and sent it back to the IGP to explain. A typical example is Abba Kyari who was promoted last year before his seniors, and people clapped for him because he did well.

“We are sending the list to the IGP to explain why some juniors were picked over seniors, and if he gives us good reason, we would go ahead with it, and if not, we will drop it.”

He said the already processed promotions shall be reappriased and released at the appropriate time, or be referred back to the IGP to furnish the commission with details of each recommended individual officers’ superlative performance to qualify for speculation promotion.

Okiro, noted that the major sources of recommendations for special promotion are the IG, heads of MDAs, CSOs, NGOs, National Assembly members, governors, traditional rulers and other prominent Nigerians.