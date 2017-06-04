Police warning: Shun offer of drinks, Suya meat from unknown persons – PRO …dismiss reports of bomb blast in Lagos

Police in Enugu have advised drivers and passengers to shun offers of drinks and Suya meat from unknown persons at motor parks and other public areas.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Ebere Amaraizu, gave the advice in a statement issued in Enugu on Saturday.

Amaraizu explained that recent intelligence showed that some unscrupulous persons were using the new contrivance to steal people’s property.

He said intelligence revealed that the swindlers usually offered passengers, tricycle and taxi-cab operators ‘‘drugged or poisoned bottled or sachet water, fruit juice, soft drinks and suya.

‘‘This usually makes their victims to feel weak and sleepy thereby giving way for the mischief-maker to steal the tricycle or taxi-cab as well as valuables of the targeted passenger(s) or co-traveller(s) ’’, he said.

The PPRO urged the public to be properly guided by the antics of these evil-minded people so as not to find themselves in unpleasant circumstances.

‘‘Police operatives in partnership with sister security agencies and relevant stakeholders have been directed to fish out those in this unlawful habit with a view to bringing them to book’’, he added.

Meanwhile, te Lagos State Police Command, on Saturday, advised members of the public to disregard false reports of a bomb blast in Oshodi area of Lagos.

The spokesman of the command, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole said in a statement on Saturday that report of the purported blast in the social media was absolutely false.

“We would like to allay the fears of the general public with regards to the falsehood being circulated on the social media in respect of security situation at Mafoluku-Oshodi and environs.

“Oshodi is relatively calm and not boiling as being erroneously peddled. It is mischief and callousness to put people in fear.

“Video footage being circulated to back the false information is that of the bomb incident around Banex Plaza, Abuja in 2014.

“The Lagos State Police Command avail this opportunity to reassure members of the public that we will continue to work in partnership with the good people of Lagos and other Security Agencies to ensure safety and security of lives and properties.

“ Always remember to say something if you see something,” the statement added.