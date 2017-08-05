Police will eliminate kidnapping, militancy within one year – IGP …Nigeria not ripe for state police, says police boss

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris Friday vowed that kidnapping and other armed crimes would be eliminated within a year with the necessary support and cooperation from Nigerians.

He stated this during a working visit to The Nation’s corporate headquarters in Lagos to solicit support and enhance already existing relationship.

Idris said that police officers have been strengthened and their morale boosted to combat crimes, just as he disclosed that plans were on for 100 marine policemen to be trained by the Nigerian Navy on counter kidnapping, militancy.

He said: ‘‘we have strengthened our officers and boost their morale in combating crimes. Evans terrorized people in this country for many years but now we have the notorious kidnapper in our custody. The police deserve some credit from the public. Give me up to a year; I assure that Nigerians would see a different police working to ensure their safety in every nook and cranny of this country.

‘‘When this kidnapping crime was unbearable on Kaduna-Abuja highway, I went to the National Assembly and I told the lawmakers to give me a week. Within five days, our men arrested 58 suspects, who confessed to the crimes. More of the suspects were arrested and paraded on Thursday, bringing the total to 77. All we want from the public is support. The police require support and encouragement, because we are human beings too.’’

The police chief appealed to Nigerians to own the force, adding that emphasis should be placed on causes of crime.

He said: “We cannot blame the police for the causes of crime. As I speak to you now, I can confirm that we have over a thousand suspects in detention for kidnapping and ritual killings. Then, we should ask why we still have these crimes when we have dozens of suspects? I think we should focus on the causes of crimes and its symptoms, not the agents of reaction.

“We have plans to develop the marine police. We are going to dominate the riverine areas. When I became the IGP, the first state I visited was Delta State, precisely Tompolo’s hometown. I discovered our presence on the creeks was minimal. I believe we can succeed in dominating the creeks if we have certain things put in place.

“We need to train more marine police officers with modern techniques and gadgets. We need to buy more patrol gunboats and we are making progress in this respect. Already, we got offer to train about 100 policemen in marine security and a promise of 10 gunboats. By the time we get this done, we are going to start deployment from Lagos because of the rate of crime in riverine communities.

“We have been making efforts to secure these riverine communities from militants. This progress is achieved due to the activities of the marine police. We are training the marine police to perform better. We are liaising with the Navy in the training of our marine officers. We are going to train more officers in continuous succession.”

Asked why neither Biafra agitator, Nnamdi Kanu nor the President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) Shettima Yerima were arrested for inflammatory comments, Idris said the National Security Council (NSC) weighed the aggregation of interests after weighing the benefits and disadvantages of certain action.

He said: “We have the National Security Council in place chaired by the Acting President. We have been meeting and analyzing each of these threat messages from separatist groups. We have to analyse the pros and cons. As you are aware, the police is on top of the situation. You can see every action the police are taking accord with the aggregation of interest by the National Security Council.

“As an organisation, what we take as paramount is the maintenance of law and order. There was a time we ordered the arrest of the leaders of groups making threat messages. Then, leaders of various ethnic nationalities came to the villa for a meeting with the Acting President.

“The agreements reached at the meeting made the police to relax on the arrest order. We believe there are certain situations needed to be managed very carefully, so that you don’t bring up tension. We believe the security and safety of Nigerians is paramount. We are assuring Nigerians that there is no person or group of persons that can deny them their rights to free movement in any part of the country.

In his remark, the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Mr. Ade Odunewu commended the IGP and his entourage for the visit, noting that it showed the respect he has for the media.

He said: “This is a friendly visit to our office. This shows the respect police accord the media, especially The Nation, which has reported the police’ commendable acts. We appreciate the visit and the kind words you have said about our organisation. In showing our support to the police to carry out their constitutional duties, we will partner you to enlighten the public on your activities. We have been doing this and we will continue to do it.”

At the event were Chairman, Editorial Board, Mr. Sam Omatseye, General Manager, Development and Training, Mr. Soji Omotunde, Deputy Chairman, Editorial Board, Tunji Adegboyega, Editorial Board member, Olakunle Abimbola, Acting Editor, Saturday, Vincent Akanmode.

On the IGP’s team were Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations, Joshak Habila, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of zone II, Musa Ibrahim, Commissioners of Lagos (CPs) Fatai Oowseni, Ahmed Iliyasu, David Folawiyo, Shola David, Warren Bassey and Celestine Ogbuenyi, among others.

Meanwhile, the Inspector- General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and other eminent Nigerians said on Friday the country was not ripe for state police.

They insisted state police would compound the country’s security challenges.

They all spoke at a public lecture organised by the IGP in Lagos.

The theme of the lecture was: “Providing Strategic Solutions to Emergent Security Challenges: The Essentials of Synergy Amongst Security Agencies and Civil Populace.”

Speakers at the event attended by Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Minister of Interior, Abdulraman Dambazau, Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, former IGPs, Musiliu Smith and Sunday Ehindero, and heads of military and para-military establishments among others, insisted that the country should concern itself more with ensuring adequate funding for the police.

They recalled that the police had attempted the strategy in the 1980s and 90s, when it deployed officers from the rank of Deputy Superintendent (DSP) and below to their respective local government areas which failed abysmally.

According to them, one of the reasons it never succeeded was because those officers were caught between performing their constitutional roles and aiding their kinsmen, who found themselves in one criminal situation or the other.

Commending the IGP for the lecture, Ambode who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Idiat Adebule, said it was quite reflective of the nation’s desire.

Admitting that the issue of state police has not gained desired consensus, the governor insisted that it was the solution to the country’s security challenges.

He said: “I am sure that the guest speaker who is widely acclaimed in the field of security administration and management, Prof. Etannibi Alemika, would provide a window that should lead to the development of strategies that are appropriate for a knowledge and technology driven 21st century policing.

“The nature and sophistication of crime and criminal activities changes in direct proportion to human advancement. Developing effective solution to emerging security challenges must therefore take into consideration, the deployment of appropriate technology and strengthening the bond with the people through community policing.

“Although the issue of state police has not gained the desired consensus, I believe strongly that it is the panacea for effective policing that is community based. Given the complexity of security challenges, the imperative for a safe and secured environment for investment, we established the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

“This initiative is driven by our firm conviction that credible intelligence is the bedrock of an effective security strategy. This organisation, with membership recruited from the local community, will interface between the security agencies and the public by providing intelligence for crime prevention.

“It is a common knowledge that the numerical strength of the Nigeria Police as at today falls short of the minimum requirements relative to our population. For instance, Lagos State, with a population of over 22 million, has less than 30,000 officers and men.

“While this shortfall can be bridged, to some extent, with the deployment of appropriate technology, the need for a close relationship between the people and the police hinged on mutual respect and trust cannot be over emphasised.

“The unfortunate tragedies and trauma caused by the ‘Badoo’ crime incidents in Ikorodu area is a challenge that government has responded to with the community playing a major role in support of security agencies. The same can also be said about the menace of kidnapping, which is becoming a malignant security issue.

“We have recorded appreciable progress in dealing with these social vices and we would not relent until these criminal phenomena and the likes are uprooted wherever they exist within the nooks and crannies of the state.

“We should utilise the opportunities afforded by this platform to thoroughly examine the peculiarities of security challenges in Nigeria and proffer suggestions that would lead to the development of strategies that would help in curbing crime and other social vices especially in the metropolitan areas with high population convergence.”

Earlier, the IGP noted that proliferation of security agencies was cresting unhealthy rivalry in the system, urging that government should adequately fund exiting ones to do their constitutional duties.

He said that the police crime prevention and detection strategies have worked since his assumption of office, citing the arrests and/or death of suspected kidnappers and armed robbers.

“Most heinous crimes especially kidnapping and armed robberies are being detected with great success. More than 1,000 kidnap and armed robbery suspects have been arrested and over 270 of them in July alone. Many of them are being prosecuted in various courts across the country. Efforts are daily made to arrest other suspected kidnappers and bandits in various parts of the country,” Idris said. – The Nation.