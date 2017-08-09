Pope saddened by Anambra shooting

Pope Francis is “deeply saddened” by Sunday’s gun attack on St. Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, the Vatican has said.

Twelve people were killed and over 40 injured in the morning mass gun attack.

A statement from a telegram by Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin to Bishop of Nnewi Hilary Paul Odili Okeke said: “Pope Francis is deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury following the violent attack in Saint Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu.

”His Holiness Pope Francis extends heartfelt condolences to you and to all the faithful of the Diocese of Nnewi, in particular the families of the deceased and all those affected by this tragedy.

“Upon the entire Diocese, His Holiness willingly invokes the divine blessings of consolation and strength.”

The Bayelsa State Government also joined other well-meaning Nigerians and groups in condemning the attack.

In a condolence message to the government and people of Anambra State, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation Jonathan Obuebite described the incident as most disheartening, “shocking” and “barbaric”.

The statement said: “On behalf of the Restoration Government of Bayelsa State, the chiefs and peace-loving people of the state, I condemn in very strong terms the killing of innocent worshippers.”

The statement condoled with Governor Willie Obiano, the families of the dead, the Christian community as well as the government and people of the state.