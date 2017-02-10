LATEST NEWS
Pray for Pres. Buhari – Atiku urges Nigerians

February 10, 2017


Former Vice President and Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians of all faiths to lift up our President, Muhammadu Buhari, in prayers.

In a press statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja on Friday, the former Vice President noted that each and every one us is a mere mortal, irrespective of how great or highly accomplished we are.

“We deserve the care and support of one another in trying times,” he says.

The Turakin Adamawa reminded Nigerians that President Buhari needed all the prayers and goodwill that he could get at this time, to enable him return from his medical vacation in the UK and continue with his God-ordained assignment of steering Nigeria to her next level of greatness.

“Each of us go through times when we are not feeling in top form,” he says. “The last thing we need in those times is mockery or ill-will.”

Atiku urges Nigerians to quit the rumour mongering and to instead channel that energy in praying for God to strengthen President Buhari and his family through this time.

  • sirOscie

    Praying for our Leaders is a welcome call though some of them don’t deserve our prayers because of the untold hardship they have brought upon their fellow citizens.
    Very well said Turaki…
    May God’s will be done in the Life of President Buhari…

