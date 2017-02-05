Pres. Buhari extends vacation

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday extended his 10-day vacation which he started penultimate week.

The extension was contained in a three-paragraph statement made available to journalists by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

Adesina said the extension was necessary to allow the President complete the series of medical tests recommended by his doctors and get the results.

Although he said Buhari had already dispatched a letter to the National Assembly on the extension, he did not specify the duration of the extension.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly today, February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

“The President had planned to return to Abuja this (Sunday) evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning. The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives.

“Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes.”

Buhari had left Nigeria penultimate Thursday for London, United Kingdom, where he was scheduled to undergo medical checkups.

Shortly after he left, there were reports that he had passed on in a London hospital.

The Presidency has since denied the reports.