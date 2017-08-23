Pres. Buhari gives marching orders to Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed all security agencies in Nigeria to immediately address all security challenges confronting any part of the country.

He gave the directive during a meeting with the Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonishakin said President Buhari underscored the importance of the unity of the nation as he gave the matching order.

“He has directed on some areas we should look at so as to enhance our operations within the country. He talked about the unity of the nation, which is non-negotiable and we have been fully instructed to ensure that the directive is carried out to the later,” he said.

General Olonishakin said all forms of security threat to the nation were fully analysed at the meeting and solutions were proffered.

“Everything about security, every threat, ranging from terrorism, kidnapping, herdsmen/farmers clashes, secession plots like that of the Independent People of Biafra IPOB, were considered one after the other and comments were made regarding what to do next,” General Olonishakin explained.

The Chief of Defence Staff said the military would carry out the order of the Commander in Chief by enhancing their operations.

“We are going to enhance our operations in all the areas discussed. We will also ensure the safety of lives and property in all parts of the country as directed by the President. Both the military and all security agencies are committed to this,” he pledged.

Commenting on the resurgence of attacks by the Boko Haram terrorists group, the Defence Chief said the group has only increased its spate of suicide bombings but that will be contained.

“The Boko Haram issue is like an asymmetric warfare. It’s not that the Boko Haram members have stepped up their game. It is just the issue of suicide bombing that has been the problem but we are working with the intelligence agencies to make sure that we address that menace,” the Chief of Defence Staff assured.

Present at the meeting with the President were the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Tukur Buratai, Chief of Air Staff Air Vice Marshal Sadique Abubakar, a representative of the Chief of Naval Staff and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno and the Inspector general of Police, Ibrahim Idris, among others. – VON.