Pres. Buhari meets APC, PDP leaders behind closed doors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed doors with the leaderships of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which started around 11.10a.m., was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

It is being attended by the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, chairman of the APC, Mr John Odigie-Oyegun and the caretaker chairman of the PDP, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi.

Other APC members attending the meeting include the National Legal Adviser of the APC, Muiz Banire, Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora, Prince Tony Momoh, former Senate President,Ken Nnamani amongst others.

Those from the PDP are Sen. Ben obi and other members of the caretaker committee.

The meeting might discuss socio-political issues especially the problem of hate speech and the prevailing security situation in the country.

The Presidency on Wednesday advised the nation’s opinion leaders and proponents of restructuring to exercise restraint in their choice of words to avoid heating up the polity and causing acrimony among Nigerians. – The News.