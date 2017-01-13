Pres. Buhari re-submits list of non-career ambassadorial nominees

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, resubmitted a revised list of 46 non career nominees for confirmation as Ambassadorial-designate to the Senate.

In the revised list, 13 States had their earlier nominees changed while Lagos State forfeited one of its slot. Imo State and the FCT were allotted one nominees each.

The new entrants into the list are Aminu Iyawa from Adamawa State, Baba Ahmed Jidda, Borno, Prof. Steven Ugba, Benue, Dr. Eniola Ajayi, Ekiti, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, Kaduna, Mohammadu Rimi Barade, Kebbi and Suzanne Aderonke, Ogun.

Others are Jacob Igbekele Daodu, Ondo, Afolahan Adeyemi, A, Osun, James G. Dimka, Plateau, SahabiIsa Gada, Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Jika Ardo, Taraba and Capt. Bala Mohammed Mariga, Zamfara.

Habiss Ibrahim Ugbada, and Justice Sylvanus Adewere Nsofor were nominated to represent FCT and Imo State respectively

The full list as presented by President Buhari is as follows:

Dr Uzoma Emenike (Abia), Aminu Iyawa (Adamawa), Maj.-Gen. Godwin Umo (retd) (Akwa Ibom), Christopher Okeke (Anambra), Yusuf Tuggar (Bauchi) and Baba Madugu (Bauchi).

Others are Brig.-Gen. Stanley Diriyai (Bayelsa), Prof. Steven Ugba (Benue) and Baba Jidda (Borno), Dr Etubom Asuquo (Cross River), Mr Frank Efeduma (Delta), Jonah Odo (Ebonyi) and Uyagwe Igbe (Edo).

Also nominated are Dr Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti), Maj.-Gen. Chris Eze (Enugu), Suleiman Hassan (Gombe), Justice Sylvanus Nsofor (Imo), Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa), Ahmed Bamali (Kaduna), Deborah Iliya (Kaduna) and Prof. Dandatti Abdulkadir (Kano).

Mr Haruna Ungogo (Kano), Justice Isa Dodo (Katsina), Mohammadu Barade (Katsina), Prof. Tijjani Bande (Kebbi), Prof. Y. O. Aliu (Kogi) Nurudeen Mohammed (Kwara), Prof. Mohammed Yisa (Kwara), Justice George Oguntade (Lagos) and Modupe Irele (Lagos) are also listed.

It also contained the names of Musa Muhammad (Nasarawa), Ahmed Ibeto (Niger), Suzanne Folarin (Ogun), Jacob Daodu (Ondo), Afolahan Adeyemi (Osun), Maj.-Gen. Ashimiyu Olaniyi (retd) (Oyo), James Dimka (Plateau) and Dr Haruna Abdullahi (Plateau).

Mr Orji Ngofa (Rivers), Sahabi Gada (Sokoto), Kabiru Umar (Sokoto), Hassan Ardo (Taraba), Goni Bura (Yobe), Garba Gajam (Zamfara), Cpt. Bala Mairiga (Zamfara) and Ibrahim Ugbada (FCT) made the list.

Buhari, in the executive communication, urged the senate to attend to the list in good time.

It would be recalled that the Senate, on November 15, 2016, returned to Buhari, the names of 46 non-career ambassadorial nominees which he sent to it having received various petitions calling for its review.