LATEST NEWS
BoI promotes made-in-Nigeria goods - Allah will condemn men who don’t satisfy their women sexually - Imam - Polygamy almost ruined my life - Felix Liberty - How I spent over 10 years in prison – Ogun Prisons NCE graduate - Biafra: IPOB opens operational embassy in Spain - Police arraign Nollywood producer, Seun Egbegbe, on multiple fraud charges - CAF Champions League: Rangers draw 1-1 with JS Saoura in Algiers - Boko Haram kills 7 army recruits in Borno, abducts female soldier ...terrorist affiliate, Muslim Brotherhood, plans deadly attacks on Nigeria – FG warns - Bayelsa visit: Oil a curse, burden for Niger Delta - Osinbajo - Pres. Buhari returns DSS operatives as bodyguards

Pres. Buhari returns DSS operatives as bodyguards

Posted by: The Citizen in Governance, Headlines February 11, 2017 0


DSS

The authorities of the Presidential Villa, Abuja have returned the operatives of the Department of State Services to spots where they can perform “close protection roles” for President Muhammadu Buhari.

They are replacing personnel of the Armed Forces who have been performing the role since June 2015 shortly after Buhari was inaugurated.

Though the DSS officials had been playing the traditional role, the decision to restrict their access to the President was the peak of the inter-agency rivalry that rocked security agencies in the seat of power in 2015 with the coming on board of Buhari.

They were withdrawn from beats/locations such as the administrative reception/passage; service chiefs’ gate; residence reception; resident gate and office reception among others.

They were left to man other duty beats/locations located within the immediate outer perimeter of the Presidential Villa.

This week, the DSS officials returned fully to the beats from where they had been removed in 2015 while the personnel of the Armed Forces left the premises.

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.