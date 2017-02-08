Presidency confirms sending Onnoghen’s name for confirmation as CJN

The presidency has confirmed that it has sent the name of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen to the Senate for confirmation as the substantive CJN.

The presidency made the confirmation in a tweet via its official handle, @NGRPresident

Recall that Justice Onnoghen, appealed to Nigerians to allow President Muhammadu Buhari a free hand in the appointment of a substantive CJN.

￼The acting CJN made the plea recently in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant (Media)Awassam Bassey, following the demands of both the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere and the Cross River caucus in the National Assembly, in separate statements, urging Buhari to submit the name of Onnoghen to the Senate for confirmation without delay.

The Afenifere gave the president a 9-day ultimatum within which to comply with its demand.

Also former governor of Kaduna sate, Abubakar Dangiwa Umar said the failure of the presidency to forward Onnoghen’s name to the senate for confirmation without any reason “leaves Nigerians guessing and speculating.

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Ayodele Fayose also called on the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo to send the name of Justice Onnoghen, to the senate for confirmation as the substantive CJN without further delay.

Mr. Onnoghen’s role as Acting Chief Justice will lapse on February 10.