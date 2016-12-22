LATEST NEWS
Presidency declares Dec 26, 27, Jan 2 as public holidays

Posted by: The Citizen in Governance, Headlines December 22, 2016 0


dambazau

The Federal Government has declared Monday 26th, Tuesday 27th December, 2016 and Monday 2nd January, 2017 as Public Holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year 2017 Celebrations respectively.

In making the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, the Minister of Interior, Lt Gen Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd), CFR, PhD, enjoined all Christian faithful and Nigerians in general to remain committed and supportive of the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR in his sustained efforts towards building a peaceful, united and prosperous nation.

Gen. Dambazau also urged Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity and peaceful co-existence across the country.

The Honourable Minister wishes all Nigerians at home and abroad, a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year 2017.

