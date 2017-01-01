Presidency denies Magu’s sack as EFCC boss …Buhari still awaiting AGF’s report – Adesina

The Presidency has denied that the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has been sacked.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Garba Shehu, the spokesman for President Muhammadu Buhari said, ” no report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney General of the federation over the matter.”

The Presidency also said the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has yet to submit the report of the investigation he carried out on government officials to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari had recently directed Malami to probe the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu; and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, over allegations of corrupt practices.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, told our correspondent that the AGF has yet to submit his report.

Adesina said the report that Buhari had removed Magu as the acting EFCC boss based on the probe was therefore not true.

He asked Nigerians to discard the report, saying decision would only be taken on the matter after Buhari might have received the report.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, also denied the report on his Twitter handle where he wrote, “We are reading reports that the acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu has been sacked. No report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney-General of the Federation over the matter. The report of his sack is therefore speculative and pre-emptive.”