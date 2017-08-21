Presidency planning to arrest, detain me in perpetuity like Dasuki – Adoke

The immediate past Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), says the Presidency is planning to arrest and detain him in perpetuity like the immediate past National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), who has been in custody for two years.

Adoke, who has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, said this in a statement on Sunday.

The former AGF has been in Holland since 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari took office.

He along with seven others is standing trial before a Federal High Court, Abuja for their alleged role in the $1.3bn Malabu scam.

However, the senior advocate said having failed to produce him in court, the EFCC and the Presidency were planning to abduct him from abroad, sneak him into the country and then detain him in perpetuity like Dasuki.

The statement read in part, “I have become aware of plans being made by the EFCC acting in concert with the Presidency to illegally abduct me and forcibly drag me to Nigeria for purposes of detaining and humiliating me for having the audacity to challenge in court, my continuous persecution, intimidation and harassment by the EFCC.

“I was made to understand this move did not go down well with certain persons in the Presidency and the EFCC, hence the renewed harassment and intimidation that followed in form of searches of my residences in Kano and Okene and that of my brother.

“While these searches for ‘hidden dollars’ have not yielded any fruit because I do not have any money stacked up anywhere, a new angle has emerged as a plan has been hatched to abduct me from any jurisdiction where I may be with the help of security agents of some collaborating countries known for extraordinary renditions for the sole purpose of meting out the ‘Dasuki treatment’ to me.”

Adoke said the strategy of the government was to paint him as a corrupt person with illegally obtained wealth so that he would lose sympathy from Nigerians and indeed the international community thereby making it possible for them to tolerate his illegal detention.

The former AGF maintained that he committed no crime but merely brokered a deal between the Federal Government and Malabu Oil and Gas Limited, adding that deal was inherited from the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.