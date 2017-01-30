Presidency releases new photos to douse tensions on Buhari’s health

Two new photographs of President Muhammadu Buhari currently on vacation in London, United Kingdom, have been released by the Presidency.

The photographs showing President Buhari and his wife, Aisha, at the President’s vacation base in London, United Kingdom, came amid raging controversies and increasing rumours over the state of health of President Buhari.

Shortly after President Buhari left the shores of Nigeria for London on Thursday, January 19, for vacation as well as undergo a scheduled medical check-up, the cyber space was filled with all sorts of information, climaxing it with the story of “Buhari’s death in London.”

But the Presidency later denied the information of President’s death, saying, “Buhari is hale and hearty.”

However, to further douse tension, two latest photographs of Buhari in company of his wife, Aisha, were, on Sunday, released by the Special Assistant to the President’s Wife on Media, Adebisi Olumide-Ajayi.

The photographs were displayed on her Facebook page with an inscription “Our president and his dear wife in London.”

Earlier, a photograph of President Buhari playing host to Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun and Senator Daisy Danjuma, at his London base, on Friday had been released.

President Buhari’s 10-day vacation in London ends February 6, and he is expected back in the country same day, Presidential Spokesperson, Femi Adesina, had said.