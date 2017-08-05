Presidency to probe Osinbajo’s nominees to ICPC board

The Presidency on Friday said it would investigate two new members of the board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, who were said to be undergoing investigations by the same commission.

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, had during the week named a new chairman and board members of the commission.

But there were media reports on Friday that two of the board members are currently being investigated by the ICPC.

When asked the step the Presidency would take on the matter, the Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, said the allegation would be thoroughly investigated.

“These claims would be promptly investigated. The Presidency will surely do only what is right, proper and seen to be so,” Akande said.

Osinbajo had on Tuesday redeployed the Chairman of the ICPC, Ekpo Nta, to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.

In his place, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye was appointed as chairman with a renewable tenure of five years.

Owasanoye was part of the Prof. Itse Sagay-led Presidential Committee on Anti-Corruption.

Also appointed as members of the ICPC board are Dr. Grace N. Chinda, Okolo Titus M., Obiora Igwedebia, Mrs. Olubukola Balogun, Group Capt. Sam Ewang (retd.), Justice Adamu Bello, Hannatu Mohammed and Abdullahi Maikano Saidu.

Others are Dr. Sa’ad Alanamu, Yahaya Umar Daud, Khamis Ahmed Mailantarki, Maimuna Aliyu while Prof. Musa Usman Abubakar would serve as secretary.

“The appointment of the Chairman is for five years, while the tenure for all the members is four years. Also, these appointments are subject to Senate confirmation”, the statement added.