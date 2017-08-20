President Buhari returns to Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has alighted from the Presidential Jet in Nigeria’s federal capital, Abuja.

The President’s Jet, Eagle One touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 4:38 PM on Saturday.

The presidential jet had left the United Kingdom at 10:27 AM.

On hand to receive the President are the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, members of the Federal Executive Council and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

Others are the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; governors of Imo and Bauchi states – Rochas Okorocha and Mohammed Abubakar, as well as the presidential aides among others.

President Buhari was away from the country for 103 days on medical vacation in London.

The President left the country on May 7, after handing over to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The special adviser on media and publicity to the president, Mr Femi Adeshina, said President Buhari would address Nigerians on Monday, August 21.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians took to the streets of Abuja welcome the President back to the country.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) also joined the people to welcome President Buhari back home to the country after his medical vacation to the United Kingdom.

The party, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Bolaji Abdullahi, thanked the Acting President for his competent leadership in the absence of the President.

They also commended Professor Osinbajo for his effort to unite Nigeria and drive the recovery of the national economy.

The APC also thanked all Nigerians who had prayed ceaselessly for the speedy recovery and safe return of the President.

The party assured them of the Federal Government’s commitment to fulfilling all the electoral promises made to Nigerians.

In the spirit of sportsmanship, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement signed on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye, joined Nigerians to welcome the President home.

The statement read: “The President departed Nigeria on May 7, 201, for an ailment and returned today being August 19, 2017. We believe that Mr President is healthier now to assume his responsibility at the helm of the country’s affairs.”

“We thank the Almighty for saving his life and pray that he grants him better health and understanding on how to rescue our poor economy and relieve Nigerians from the current hardship.”