Prisons Comptroller harps on discipline among officers

The Comptroller of Prisons, Osun State Command, Mr. Segun Oluwasemire, has called on newly promoted officers and men of the service to make discipline and excellence their watchwords.

He spoke on Monday during the decoration of seventy one (71) newly promoted officers and men of the service in Osun State.

The 71 officers are part of the 10,979 whose promotions were recently announced by the Comptroller General of Prisons, Mr. Ja’afaru Ahmed.

“You have done very well to deserve your promotion but with promotion comes additional responsibilities. Discipline and total dedication to duty are critical to your continued rise in the service,” Mr. Oluwasemire said.

He commended the leadership of the Controller General of Prisons, Mr. Ja’afaru Ahmed, for rewarding excellence, dedication and service, noting that “there is no better way to motivate officers and men of the prisons service”.

Responding on behalf of the newly promoted officers, Mr. Oluwole Fadairo, a Chief Superintendent of Prisons, expressed appreciation to the Comptroller General of Prisons and promised on behalf of others, to continue to discharge their duties with total commitment.

Heads of other security agencies in the state graced the occasion and also assisted the Controller in decorating the officers. They are The Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye; Comptroller of Immigration, Mr Chris Onunwor; Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Philip Ayodele; and the representative of State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr Julius Dzer.

> Categories of Officers decorated are:

> Chief Superintendent of Prisons (CSP) – Six (6)

> Superintendent of Prisons (SP) – One (1)

> Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) –One (1)

> Assistant Superintendent of Prisons I (ASP I) – Two (2)

> Assistant Superintendent of Prisons II (ASP II) – Twelve (12)

> Deputy Chief Inspector of Prisons (DCIP) – One (1)

> Assistant Chief Inspector of Prisons (ACIP) – Three (3)

> Principal Inspector of Prisons (PIP I) – Seven (7)

> Senior Inspector of Prisons (SIP) – Thirty eight (38).