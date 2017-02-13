Pro-Buhari mega rally hits major cities

In apparent response to last week’s anti-Buhari protests across the country, a coalition of pro-Buhari organizations under the aegis of Citizens Support for Good Governance in Nigeria (SGGN) said it is mobilizing Nigerians of all shades for a mega rally tagged #iSupportPresidentBuhari to be held across Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna and Kano this week.

‎Organizers of the event said such show of support has become necessary for a leader like President Muhammadu Buhari who they say is doing the “right things”.

Co-convener of the rally Comrade Moses Abdullahi, explained that before the emergence of President Buhari, “Nigeria, our beloved country, the greatest black nation on mother earth has been a shadow of itself for the past 16 years. As a people, we witnessed the systemic looting and raping of our collective resources and consciousness by a few, with far reaching psychological damages which has rendered us bitter, bruised, battered and hopeless”.

He said the support rally for President Buhari will take place in Abuja on Tuesday and Thursday, Kaduna and Kano on Wednesday while it will end on Thursday in Lagos.

Speaking further, he said; “Nigeria today is a nation undergoing rebirth. A people seeking a new path to higher attainment. A diverse community where a new awakening of self discovery can bring about a better economy for us all.

“We have a leader who we all know is different. We know he will not steal our resources. We know he will not sleep until things are made right for us and our children. We know he means well. What then must we do to help get it right faster?

“We must support President Muhammadu Buhari because with him, it can only get better. Our economy today is in chaos not because of him, but because of the lies and deceit of 16 years he inherited. PMB is not out for quick fix measures, he is out to make sure the foundation of this change is well laid such that even in the next 100 years, we will never suffer what we have gone through before today. The pains and agony of today are temporary. If we rally round PMB and support him, we will ensure all the enemies of our progress & agents of corruption (who only want thing to continue like before) will be shamed & exposed.” – Vanguard.