Probe clears Magu, Lawal of corruption – Buhari tells Senate

Posted by: The Citizen in Headlines January 24, 2017 0


President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has informed the Senate that the Acting Chairman of the Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, have been cleared of corruption charges following an investigation into allegations against them.

Buhari said this in a letter to the Senate re-nominating Magu as Chairman of the EFCC.

In the letter read by Senate President Bukola Saraki, Buhari said Magu and Lawal were cleared of corruption in a report by the Attorney General of the Federation.

