Promises kept: Gov. Ugwuanyi commissions projects in Igbo Etiti LGA

By Amaechi Ugwele

It was all joy for a promise well-kept for the people of Igbo Etiti LGA of Enugu State as the state Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi returned to the area to commission completed projects his administration had earlier flagged off a few months back.

Represented by the Commissioner/Chairman, Enugu State Capital Development Authority, Barr. Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the Governor said his government was committed to the total welfare of the people of the state hence everything was done to ensure the projects were executed with speed and to the details to immediately be deployed for their use and enjoyment.

The Governor said, “You will recall that precisely on 15th of October, 2016, and in fulfilment of the promise of the state government to execute a development project worth at least a hundred million in each of the local government in Enugu state, we simultaneously flagged off the execution of vital projects such as roads, water, electricity and others in all the seventeen local governments of Enugu State. It must be re-emphasized that each of these projects were identified and specified by the stakeholders in all the respective local government areas of their location. By the grace of God and to His eternal glory, we are here eight months later to celebrate the completion of these projects and simultaneously commission them for the enjoyment and their use by our people”.

Continuing, Governor Ugwuanyi said similar ceremonies were going on in all the local governments of the state, where the government has taken development projects to the people despite the severe economic situation facing the country. He expressed the determination of his government to do more as the people are at the very centre of all his activities. For that reason, according to the governor, they must not fail to fulfill promises made to the people of the state. He told the people of Igbo Etiti that more was coming as that was what his pact with them and indeed Ndi Enugu was all about.

On his part, the Transition Chairman of Igbo Etiti, Hon. Malachy Agbo, extolled the unusual commitment of the governor in extending life enhancing projects to the people. He expressed the happiness of the people of Igbo Etiti for continuously benefiting from the spread of development as was carried out by the government around the state. He pledged their consistent loyalty and support and restated their vow to stand by the governor in all of his activities.

Hon. Agbo said, “Elsewhere, the story is that workers are not paid; that nothing is happening. But here in Enugu, His Excellency pays as when due and also execute massive projects all over the state, despite the challenges posed by the current poor state of the economy. As it is in Ukehe, Aku, so it is in Ohodo, Ikolo, Ekwegbe and other places in the local government. Of course we want more of these. Therefore, come 2019, we are with you wholly. What else do we need to know that our dear state and her people are in the hands of God?”

The projects executed were located at various communities in the local government, out of which the rural electrification in Umudule-Ukehe Autonomous Community; rural electrification in Ikolo Community, and water and road rehabilitation in Aku, were commissioned to represent all of those carried out in Igbo Etiti East, Central and West respectively.

It was indeed joyous moments for the people who expressed happiness as to the great value these were going to add to their lives. Led by their Igwes, they expressed support for the performing governor, asking him to continue with his good works as they were all ready to get him back to office with their votes come 2019.

Among the dignitaries that graced the events were Dr. Martins Oke, SPA to the Governor on Legislative Matters HRH. Igwe Chijioke Aroh of Umudule-Ukehe Autonomous Community; HRH Igwe Gabriel Ezeugwu of Ikolo; HRH Igwe Chris Okwor of Ihekwuenu-Aku Autonomous Community; HRH Igwe Charles Ochi of Ihekwuani-Aku Autonomous Community; Transition Committee Members of the Council, among others.